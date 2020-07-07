'Extremely worrisome:' Milwaukee Co. health officials report rise in COVID-19 percent positive values





MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 percent positive values; health officials said that the community moving in the wrong direction.



On Tuesday, July 7, the county's "cases" indicator was downgraded from "yellow" to a "red" designation. That means that, over the past 14 days, there has been a positive trend in cases -- something health officials said is concerning.









"For example, if you do 100 tests and 10 result positive that's a 10% positivity. That number is less affected by the number of testing," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County director of medical services. "We're seeing high an increased percent positive values across the country. And this is what's extremely worrisome."



Officials said that the City of Milwaukee will hold at Phase 4, with plans to re-evaluate its reopening plan on Friday, July 17.