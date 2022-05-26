Pottstown house explosion leaves 5 dead, at least 2 hurt

Five people are dead and at least two others are hurt following a house explosion Thursday night in Pottstown.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Hale Street and Butler Avenue around 8:07 p.m. for reports of a house explosion.

Photos posted to social media by reporter Evan Brandt show a massive field of debris. Brandt reports that adjacent homes were also damaged.

On Thursday night, officials confirmed four fatalities, but the number rose to five by Friday afternoon.

Authorities also say everyone is accounted for after previously announcing two people may have been missing.

The identities of the victims will be released by police or the coroner's office after families are notified.

Katie Washabaugh, who lives down the street from the explosion site, told FOX 29 that her entire building shook.

"We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building," Washabaugh said.

People in neighboring areas miles away reported feeling the explosion.

There is no word on what caused the property to explode.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene in addition to local police and fire departments.

People displaced by the house explosion were told to seek assistance from the Red Cross at Pottstown High School.

Pottstown Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez said that all Pottstown schools will be closed on Friday.