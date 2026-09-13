Emergency water landing: Tom Tiffany's plane loses power after campaign event

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The Brief Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany's small plane lost power and made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau while returning from a campaign event. Tiffany and the pilot exited the sinking aircraft, swam to a shallow area, and were rescued by a Wausau Fire Department boat. Both Tiffany and the pilot sustained only minor injuries and were treated at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tom Tiffany suffered minor injuries after the small plane he was traveling in made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau.

Tiffany campaign statement

What we know:

The Tiffany campaign issued the following statement on this incident from Saturday, Sept. 12:

"While returning home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner, the plane I was traveling in lost power as we approached the Wausau Downtown Airport. The pilot made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau.

"After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to submerge, we exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area, where we waited until emergency responders reached us by boat.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the pilot, the Wausau Fire Department, and all of the first responders who came to our aid so quickly. They got us safely off the water and transported us to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where we received excellent care. Thankfully, both the pilot and I sustained only minor injuries.

"God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side. An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is."

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The plane Tom Tiffany was traveling in was a four-seat Bonanza.