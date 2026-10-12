8 Wisconsin schools named Blue Ribbon School winners

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The Brief Eight schools across Wisconsin were named Blue Ribbon School winners by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Blue Ribbon Schools are honored in two categories, High Performing Schools and Gap Closing Schools.



Eight Wisconsin schools are getting statewide recognition for standout academic results and have been named Blue Ribbon School winners for the state of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin schools receive Blue Ribbon recognition

The backstory:

Blue Ribbon Schools are honored in two categories, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction: Exemplary High Performing Schools and Exemplary Gap Closing Schools.

High Performing Schools rank among Wisconsin's highest-performing schools based on student assessment scores, while Gap Closing Schools excel in narrowing performance disparities between individual student groups and the overall student body over time.

Local perspective:

The eight Wisconsin schools that received Blue Ribbon honors are as followed:

Dunwiddie Elementary School (Port Washington-Saukville School District) – High Performing

Hillcrest Elementary School (School District of Waukesha) – High Performing

Wauzeka Elementary School (Wauzeka-Steuben School District) – High Performing and Gap Closing

Prairie View Elementary School (Beaver Dam Unified School District) – High Performing and Gap Closing

Little Chute Middle School (Little Chute Area School District) – High Performing and Gap Closing

Oostburg High School (Oostburg School District) – Gap Closing

Fall Creek High School (Fall Creek School District) – Gap Closing

Grantsburg Elementary School (Grantsburg School District) – High Performing

What they're saying:

Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly shared that the recognition is thanks to the hard work of the numerous students, teachers, families and communities that contribute to the schools.

"It is an honor to recognize these exceptional schools," Dr. Underly said. "This achievement is made possible by the students, educators, staff, families, and leaders who work every day to create school communities where everyone can learn, grow, and take pride in their success. Congratulations to each of these schools on this well-deserved recognition."