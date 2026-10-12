8 Wisconsin schools named Blue Ribbon School winners
OOSTBURG, Wis. - Eight Wisconsin schools are getting statewide recognition for standout academic results and have been named Blue Ribbon School winners for the state of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin schools receive Blue Ribbon recognition
The backstory:
Blue Ribbon Schools are honored in two categories, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction: Exemplary High Performing Schools and Exemplary Gap Closing Schools.
High Performing Schools rank among Wisconsin's highest-performing schools based on student assessment scores, while Gap Closing Schools excel in narrowing performance disparities between individual student groups and the overall student body over time.
Local perspective:
The eight Wisconsin schools that received Blue Ribbon honors are as followed:
- Dunwiddie Elementary School (Port Washington-Saukville School District) – High Performing
- Hillcrest Elementary School (School District of Waukesha) – High Performing
- Wauzeka Elementary School (Wauzeka-Steuben School District) – High Performing and Gap Closing
- Prairie View Elementary School (Beaver Dam Unified School District) – High Performing and Gap Closing
- Little Chute Middle School (Little Chute Area School District) – High Performing and Gap Closing
- Oostburg High School (Oostburg School District) – Gap Closing
- Fall Creek High School (Fall Creek School District) – Gap Closing
- Grantsburg Elementary School (Grantsburg School District) – High Performing
What they're saying:
Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly shared that the recognition is thanks to the hard work of the numerous students, teachers, families and communities that contribute to the schools.
"It is an honor to recognize these exceptional schools," Dr. Underly said. "This achievement is made possible by the students, educators, staff, families, and leaders who work every day to create school communities where everyone can learn, grow, and take pride in their success. Congratulations to each of these schools on this well-deserved recognition."
The Source: This story uses information from a press release shared out bu the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.