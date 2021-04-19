Drug Take Back Day is April 24 in Wisconsin

Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

Over 290 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday.

"Last year, Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back led the nation, and Wisconsinites can help our state remain a national leader in this important effort to fight prescription painkiller abuse. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs," said Attorney General Kaul.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back Location near you -- CLICK HERE.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing when visiting a drug disposal site.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

