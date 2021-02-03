Driver arrested for OWI after colliding with tractor in Ozaukee County

A 43-year-old woman from the Town of Saukville was arrested for OWI following a crash Wednesday night, Feb. 2 in the Town of Fredonia.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on CTH I south of Shady Lane in the Town of Fredonia. A 2005 Ford Escape, driven by a 43-year-old woman from the Town of Saukville, was southbound on CTH I when it struck a southbound tractor driven by a 17-year-old male from the Town of Saukville.

The driver of the tractor was transported by Waubeka ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence 2nd Offense, Causing Injury by Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence, Operating after Revocation Causing Great Bodily Harm and Failure to Install an Interlock Ignition Device.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Ozaukee County Hazmat Team, Mequon Police Department, Waubeka Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Port Washington Paramedics and Lansers Towing.

The investigation is ongoing.