Door County Rowleys Bay Resort fire 'building-wide'

Door County's Rowley's Bay Resort was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to WLUK, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement and first floor on Tuesday afternoon.

Every fire department in Door County responded, along with crews from Brown and Kewaunee counties.

A private excavating company was also called to the scene.

The fire chief told WLUK that because of the size of the building and structural concerns, it wasn't safe for the fire department to put anyone inside, so they had the excavators come in.

No staff, guests or firefighters were hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Rowleys Bay Resort officials posted on social media asking people with reservations to make alternative arrangements, noting that all resort and food service departments would be closed until further notice.

