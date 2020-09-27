Diamond Vu's inaugural 'Sundae on the Farm' in Sheboygan Falls

Sundae on the Farm in Sheboygan Falls
The Diamond Vu Agricultural Educational Center is hosting its very first annual “Sundae on the Farm” Open House. At the open house, the community will experience over 6 learning stations from local businesses and organizations. Stations will include hands-on activities about various farm animals such as cows, pigs, bees, and donkeys, just to name a few.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - From learning how farms work to creating your own bouquet — Diamond Vu Agriculture Educational Center is giving you the chance to take in a day on the farm.
The fee to attend is $10 per carload. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants can enjoy the farm life while walking around with complimentary ice cream and a container of milk.
