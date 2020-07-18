DHS: 41K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 843 deaths, 32K+ recovered, 723K+ negative

MADISON -- The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 900 Saturday, July 18, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, with an increase of 978 positive cases, for a total of 41,485.



DHS officials said there have been 843 deaths in the state, with 10 new deaths reported.



Of the positive cases, 4,082 (increase of 51) have required hospitalization (9.8%).



DHS officials said 77.2% of cases have recovered (32,004). There are 8,633 active cases (20.8%).



According to the DHS, 723,643 have tested negative, with more than 765,000 tested.



Milwaukee County's coronavirus dashboard showed 15,426 positive cases in the county, and 365 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.









