DHS: 36K+ positive cases of COVID-19, 820 deaths, 28K+ recovered, 653K+ negative





MADISON -- The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 700 in Wisconsin Sunday, July 12 -- up 769 from Saturday to a total of 36,448 positive cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.



There have been 820 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Sunday.



DHS officials said 28,318 people have recovered (78%) for a total of 7,305 active cases (20%).



Of the positive cases, 3,824 have required hospitalization, an increase of 27 from Saturday, with 10.5% of cases requiring hospitalization. DHS officials said 653,352 have tested negative.



Milwaukee County's coronavirus dashboard showed 13,430 positive cases and 359 deaths in the county as of Sunday afternoon.













