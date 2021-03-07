Democratic Women’s Caucus propose monument honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Democratic Women’s Caucus introduced a bill to honor the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a monument in the U.S. Capitol Complex.

The introduction of the bills by both congressional chambers recognizes Ginsburg at the start of Women’s History Month. Ginsburg died at the age of 87 in September from pancreatic cancer.

The House bill sponsored by Democratic Women’s Caucus co-Chair Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, along with Reps. Jackie Speier California, Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, Veronica Escobar of Texas and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, was introduced last week and mirrors the Senate's companion bill, which was introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"Justice Ginsburg’s dedication to our country’s values and ideals is an example for every American," Sen. Klobuchar said. "She was an icon and a trailblazer who dedicated her life to opening doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut."

The proposal includes placing a monument to memorialize Ginsburg "in a place of prominence within the U.S. Capitol Complex."

"The Capitol is our most recognizable symbol of Democracy, a place where people from across our country have their voices represented and heard," Klobuchar said. "It is only fitting that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives honor her life and service by establishing a monument in the Capitol."

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton as the second female to serve on the high court.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace her, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

Ginsburg was known for accessorizing her robe with lace and beaded collars, and delighting in the fashion featuring her likeness that would later spring up. At argument sessions in the ornate courtroom, she was known for digging deep into case records and for being a stickler for following the rules.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.