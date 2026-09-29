Delafield Public Library launches 1,000-mile hiking challenge

The Brief The Delafield Public Library is challenging the community to collectively hike 1,000 miles in October. The campaign marks the fourth annual Let's Hike, Delafield event to connect residents with trails. Participants can log miles to earn tokens that fill a display container at the library.



The Delafield Public Library has a challenge for the community in October – they want everyone to collectively hike 1,000 miles. It is part of the fourth annual "Let’s Hike, Delafield" campaign.

The library says it is a great way to connect with trails and resources throughout Waukesha County. The Ice Age Trail even runs right through downtown Delafield. To help keep you motivated, the library – naturally – has outdoor-themed books. There is even a hiking backpack to check out, complete with a compass, trail maps, and bird-watching guides.

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"I think any time when we have a goal where we can do something together – let’s all hike 1,000 miles! – that is a fantastic way for us to just feel like we are part of something that’s bigger than ourselves," said Andrea Bisordi, Head of Youth Services. "When you fall in love with your community, then you are excited to be a part of it, you’re excited to protect it and make sure that it’s there for future generations."

What you can do:

You can sign up for the challenge at the library or online. As you log your miles, you can redeem them for tokens. Those tokens get put into a big container at the library to help everyone visualize the 1,000-mile goal.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.