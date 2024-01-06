Dating Sunday 2024: What to know about the busiest swiping day of the year

If you’re looking for love online in 2024, you may have more luck on "Dating Sunday," the first Sunday in January and the busiest day of the year for online dating, according to dating app Tinder.

Tinder said the number of DMs sent on its dating app soars by 22% on what’s now dubbed Dating Sunday – "and from then until Valentine’s Day (aka New Year, New Boo Season) there are 58.7 million more Likes sent on Tinder compared to the rest of the year."

Tinder users typically respond 19.4 minutes faster on Dating Sunday than any other Sunday, and other dating apps like Coffee Meets Bagel have reported 47% boosts in app traffic on this day in years past.

If you decide to swipe on Dating Sunday, Psychology Today shared data from eHarmony showing some of the biggest turnoffs on a dating profile:

No solo photos on the profile

Showing off their wealth

No age listed

No occupation listed

Photos with a fish

No height listed

As of last year, 3 in 10 U.S. adults say they have used a dating site or app — with mixed experiences, according to a Pew Research Center study that came out in February 2023. For the under-35 set, more than half have tried it.

The overall number, which amounts to 30%, is unchanged since 2019, the last time the center took a broad look at online dating. In 2015, 15% of U.S. adults said they had used a dating site or app, said lead researcher Colleen McClain.

1 in 10 adults who have a partner said they met their current significant other on a dating site or app. The number rises to 1 in 5 for those under 30.

Asked about their reasons for using the platforms, 44% of current or recent users had finding a long-term partner top of mind, with 40% responding that they wanted to date casually. Twenty-four percent were in search of casual sex and 22% were hunting for new friends.

Pew studied eight sites and apps. Tinder was the most commonly used, with 46% of digital dating users saying they had tried it. That amounts to 14% of all U.S. adults. About 10% of U.S. adults said they had used Match or Bumble. Six percent said they had tried OkCupid, eharmony and Hinge.

Grindr and HER were far more popular among lesbian, gay or bisexual online dating users than straight users. Some 34% of LGB users said they had tried Grindr and 10% said they had tried HER.

