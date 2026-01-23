Expand / Collapse search

Cozy soups that actually keep you full

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  January 23, 2026 11:50am CST
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy shares four elements for a filling soup and a crockpot recipe for loaded baked potato soup.

Protein-Packed Loaded Baked Potato Soup 
Ingredients

  • 2 frozen chicken breasts
  • 6 cubed potatoes, keep the skin on for added fiber
  • 1 chopped yellow onion
  • 1 cup of shredded carrots
  • 1 cup of shredded broccoli florets
  • 4 cups of chicken bone broth
  • 3 cloves of minced garlic
  • ½ stick of unsalted butter
  • A pinch of salt and pepper

Set your crockpot on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
Once the chicken and potatoes are completely cooked through, shred the chicken and mash your potatoes.
Add 1 cup of Greek yogurt, 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, 3 tbsp freshly chopped chives and 8 slices of crumbled cooked bacon to your mashed potato and chicken mixture. 
Mix well and enjoy! 

