Cozy soups that actually keep you full
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy shares four elements for a filling soup and a crockpot recipe for loaded baked potato soup.
Protein-Packed Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Ingredients
- 2 frozen chicken breasts
- 6 cubed potatoes, keep the skin on for added fiber
- 1 chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup of shredded carrots
- 1 cup of shredded broccoli florets
- 4 cups of chicken bone broth
- 3 cloves of minced garlic
- ½ stick of unsalted butter
- A pinch of salt and pepper
Set your crockpot on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
Once the chicken and potatoes are completely cooked through, shred the chicken and mash your potatoes.
Add 1 cup of Greek yogurt, 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, 3 tbsp freshly chopped chives and 8 slices of crumbled cooked bacon to your mashed potato and chicken mixture.
Mix well and enjoy!