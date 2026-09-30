2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin down to the Top 16 products
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and BMO announced that the top 16 products have been selected for the 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.
Contest Details
Big picture view:
WMC's "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest has narrowed down its search from 108 total nominees to the top 16.
Thousands of votes were cast to determine which products would be nominated to go head to head in "Manufacturing Madness," WMC's name for its tournament style bracket that will determine this year's winner.
Meet the Nominees
By the numbers:
The nominees were matched up and given seeds No. 1 through No. 16. Here's the full list of the nominees in order by seed:
- 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel | Komatsu | Milwaukee
- Comfort Unite Back Support | Permobil Inc | New Berlin
- Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60 | AriensCo | Brillion
- liC Smart Privacy Glass | Cardinal IG | Tomah
- ORION Cellular Endpoint | Badger Meter | Racine
- Meltaway Candy Bars | Seroogy’s Chocolates | De Pere
- 4-Post FreeSpan Shelving | Spacesaver Corporation | Fort Atkinson
- LU-Series Lightweight Electric Torque Pump | Enerpac Tool Group | Milwaukee
- Giddings & Lewis Vertical Turning Centers | Fives Giddings & Lewis | Fond du Lac
- Aspex Printed Wall Protection / GrooveLine | Inpro | Muskego
- Barrel Collection | Muza Sheet Metal Co. | Oshkosh
- Custom Pool Cues | Jacoby Custom Cues | Nekoosa
- Scag Turf Tiger | Metalcraft of Mayville | Mayville
- Carmex | Carma Laboratories, Inc. | Franklin
- M157 Small Arms Fire Control | Vortex | Barneveld
- Help Alert Staff Protection Pendant | RF Technologies | Brookfield
Voting and more information
What you can do:
First round voting begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. Voters are encouraged to vote once per day by going to the Made in Wisconsin website.
What's next:
The top 8 will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
This year's winner will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at WMC's Business Day Event.
The Source: Information for this story was found via a press release from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and was also found on the Made in Wisconsin website.