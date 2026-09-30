2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin down to the Top 16 products

The Brief The 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is now down to the top 16 products, officially kicking off "Manufacturing Madness." First round voting officially begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 and goes through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The ultimate winner will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at WMC's Business Day event.



Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and BMO announced that the top 16 products have been selected for the 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.

Contest Details

Big picture view:

WMC's "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest has narrowed down its search from 108 total nominees to the top 16.

Thousands of votes were cast to determine which products would be nominated to go head to head in "Manufacturing Madness," WMC's name for its tournament style bracket that will determine this year's winner.

Meet the Nominees

By the numbers:

The nominees were matched up and given seeds No. 1 through No. 16. Here's the full list of the nominees in order by seed:

4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel | Komatsu | Milwaukee Comfort Unite Back Support | Permobil Inc | New Berlin Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60 | AriensCo | Brillion liC Smart Privacy Glass | Cardinal IG | Tomah ORION Cellular Endpoint | Badger Meter | Racine Meltaway Candy Bars | Seroogy’s Chocolates | De Pere 4-Post FreeSpan Shelving | Spacesaver Corporation | Fort Atkinson LU-Series Lightweight Electric Torque Pump | Enerpac Tool Group | Milwaukee Giddings & Lewis Vertical Turning Centers | Fives Giddings & Lewis | Fond du Lac Aspex Printed Wall Protection / GrooveLine | Inpro | Muskego Barrel Collection | Muza Sheet Metal Co. | Oshkosh Custom Pool Cues | Jacoby Custom Cues | Nekoosa Scag Turf Tiger | Metalcraft of Mayville | Mayville Carmex | Carma Laboratories, Inc. | Franklin M157 Small Arms Fire Control | Vortex | Barneveld Help Alert Staff Protection Pendant | RF Technologies | Brookfield

Voting and more information

What you can do:

First round voting begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. Voters are encouraged to vote once per day by going to the Made in Wisconsin website.

What's next:

The top 8 will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

This year's winner will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at WMC's Business Day Event.