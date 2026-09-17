2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: 108 nominees, voting begins Monday

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The Brief The 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is set, showcasing the state's $73.8 billion manufacturing industry. Voting begins Monday, Sept. 21, with the top 16 advancing to a head-to-head "Manufacturing Madness" tournament bracket. The ultimate winner will be crowned on Oct. 27 during the WMC’s Business Day event in Madison.



The search is on for the coolest thing made in Wisconsin!

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), in partnership with BMO, announced 108 nominees will compete in the 11th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Contest details

What we know:

The competition showcases the state’s $73.8 billion manufacturing industry and its high-tech, high-skill, and high-pay career opportunities.

The nominated Wisconsin-made products will first compete in a popular vote round beginning Monday, Sept. 21. The Top 16 will advance to the "Manufacturing Madness" portion of the competition, competing in rounds of head-to-head matchups until one winner is ultimately determined.

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What they're saying:

"The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest exists to shine a spotlight on the incredible innovation, craftsmanship, and manufacturing excellence that are at the cornerstone of Wisconsin’s economy," shared WMC’s President/CEO Kurt R. Bauer. "This program gives Wisconsinites a chance to learn about and celebrate the products made in their communities, and recognize the manufacturers who create family-supporting careers and are responsible for just under 20 percent of Wisconsin’s GDP."

The products nominated this year represent a wide variety of industries from every corner of Wisconsin, highlighting the Badger State's prolific manufacturing sector.

"Many Wisconsinites are surprised to learn the things that are made right in their backyards by their neighbors," Bauer said. "Our manufacturers are incredibly innovative with the products they create, which are used all across the globe. We can take immense pride in Wisconsin manufacturing."

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Voting and more info

What you can do:

Voting throughout the contest is open to the public on the Made in Wisconsin website. Voters are encouraged to vote once daily by email.

Ultimately, the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison on Oct. 27th.

You can check out the full list of all the nominees on the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce website.