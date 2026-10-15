Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin down to 4 products for 2026
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and BMO announced the final four products moving forward in the 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.
The event showcases Wisconsin's $73.8 billion manufacturing industry and its lucrative, high-tech career opportunities.
See the finalists
Dig deeper:
This year, more than 100 products were nominated, and after three rounds of voting, Wisconsin voters have narrowed the field to the final four.
- 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel: Komatsu | Milwaukee
- Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60: AriensCo | Brillion
- CLiC Smart Privacy Glass: Cardinal IG | Tomah
- M157 Small Arms Fire Control: Vortex | Barneveld
Final round of voting
What you can do:
Ready to pick the winner? The final round of voting kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. Cast your vote once per day, per email address, until the polls close at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 27.
The product receiving the most votes will be crowned the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin later that day during WMC’s Business Day event in Madison.
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About the contest
The backstory:
Since 2016, the contest has highlighted Wisconsin manufacturing's ingenuity and economic impact while drawing thousands of voters from across the state.
"For more than a decade, this contest has helped spotlight the innovation and talent that make Wisconsin a manufacturing powerhouse," WMC President/CEO Kurt R. Bauer said. "This year is particularly special as we welcome BMO as our presenting partner to kick off this outstanding competition."
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This annual competition highlights the wide variety of products made in Wisconsin, ranging from iconic consumer goods and agricultural innovations to advanced technologies and industrial equipment.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC).