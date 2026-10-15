Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin down to 4 products for 2026

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The Brief The 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is down to its final four products. The final round of voting begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, and ends at 12 p.m. on Oct. 27. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at WMC's Business Day event.



Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and BMO announced the final four products moving forward in the 11th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.

The event showcases Wisconsin's $73.8 billion manufacturing industry and its lucrative, high-tech career opportunities.

See the finalists

Dig deeper:

This year, more than 100 products were nominated, and after three rounds of voting, Wisconsin voters have narrowed the field to the final four.

4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel: Komatsu | Milwaukee

Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60: AriensCo | Brillion

CLiC Smart Privacy Glass: Cardinal IG | Tomah

M157 Small Arms Fire Control: Vortex | Barneveld

Final round of voting

What you can do:

Ready to pick the winner? The final round of voting kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. Cast your vote once per day, per email address, until the polls close at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The product receiving the most votes will be crowned the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin later that day during WMC’s Business Day event in Madison.

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About the contest

The backstory:

Since 2016, the contest has highlighted Wisconsin manufacturing's ingenuity and economic impact while drawing thousands of voters from across the state.

"For more than a decade, this contest has helped spotlight the innovation and talent that make Wisconsin a manufacturing powerhouse," WMC President/CEO Kurt R. Bauer said. "This year is particularly special as we welcome BMO as our presenting partner to kick off this outstanding competition."

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This annual competition highlights the wide variety of products made in Wisconsin, ranging from iconic consumer goods and agricultural innovations to advanced technologies and industrial equipment.