Congress honors the late NFL legend John Madden

U.S. Congress members on Tuesday will be honoring John Earl Madden, a former Oakland Raiders coaching great who went on to become the most famous sportscaster in history.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-California) will lead a Special Order Hour in memory of the 85-year-old Madden who died on Dec. 28 in Pleasanton, which falls in Swalwell's district.

Swalwell along with Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Illinois), Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman Jerry McNerney (both D-California) will each pay tribute to Madden on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Madden was born in Minnesota but spent the majority of his life in the East Bay.

He coached 10 seasons in the NFL and led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977. After retiring from coaching in 1978, he became one of the football’s most popular commentators, winning 16 Emmys throughout his career.

The Special Order Hour commemorating John Madden can be viewed at https://www.house.gov. The speeches will begin about 11:45 a.m. PST and 2:45 p.m. ET.

