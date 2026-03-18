Colorful, at-home experiments from Club SciKidz Greater Milwaukee

Tanzania Sewell from Club SciKidz Greater Milwaukee shows us two experiments you can do at home!





The Clock Reaction

Items Needed - Water, Iodine Tincture, Cornstarch, 500mg Vitamin C Tablets, Hydrogen Peroxide and 3 Glass Cups

Create Mixture A by combining 1/2 cup of water with one (1) crushed 500mg Vitamin C tablet. Microwave the mixture for 30sec to help the Vitamin C tablet dissolve. Once cooled, add 2 Tbsp of Iodine Tincture. Set Mixture A aside.

Create Mixture B by combining 1/2 cup of water with 1/4 tsp of cornstarch. Microve the mixture for 1 min to help the cornstarch dissolve. Once cooled, add 3 Tbsp of hydrogen peroxide. Set Mixture B aside.

When ready for the chemical reaction, combine all of Mixture A and Mixture B in a new, clean cup. Stir the mixtures well and wait for the chemical reaction to happen! How quickly the color change depends on the temperature of your Mixture A and Mixture B. Cool both down in an ice bath and time how slowly the change occurs.



Underwater Fireworks

Items Needed - Food coloring, baby oil, table salt, water and a 1L or bigger bottle

Create your salt water by first heating 1 cup of water until it is warm to the touch. Once warm, add 4 level tablespoons of salt to the water and stir until dissolved. Allow the saltwater to cool to room temperature.

Once the saltwater is cooled, you are ready for the experiment! Add 1 cup of room temperature salt water into a 1L bottle. Carefully add 1 cup of freshwater (tap water is fine) to the bottle. Next, add 1/3 cup of baby oil (cooking oil can also be used).) to the bottle and allow the contents to settle. You'll be ready for the next step when a distinct band of oil floats on top of your water. Using several different colors of food coloring, add a few small drops to your bottle. You'll notice that the food coloring forms droplets as it hits the oil layer, this is due to the hydrophilic nature of food coloring. Once the food coloring droplets travel through the oil layer, the fireworks begin!