Celebrating the 'Year of the Cabbage'; Simple ways to use it in meals
MILWAUKEE - Cabbage is having a moment in 2026! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares simple ways to work this versatile veggie into your meals.
Cabbage Steaks
Serves: 4
1 small head green cabbage any dark, loose leaves removed
2 cloves garlic minced
1 tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
⅓ cup pumpkin seeds or pistachios
½ lemon
Hummus Dijon Dressing
1/2 cup hummus
1-2 Tbsp dijon mustard
1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
2-4 Tbsp of water
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Cut off the root end of the cabbage, then cut top to bottom into ~1-inch thick slices. Place on a lined baking sheet.
- Spray both sides of the cabbage with olive oil spray, then sprinkle each side with salt, pepper, garlic powder and red pepper flakes (if using). Roast the cabbage for 25-27 minutes, or until crispy at the edges and tender in the center.
- While the cabbage bakes, make the dressing by whisking together hummus, dijon and lemon juice. If the dressing needs thinning, add water 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached.
- Drizzle the roasted cabbage with dressing, sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley. Squeeze the lemon over the top, then finish with the pumpkin seeds/pistachios. Serve hot.