Celebrating the 'Year of the Cabbage'; Simple ways to use it in meals

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  February 27, 2026 12:23pm CST
MILWAUKEE - Cabbage is having a moment in 2026! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares simple ways to work this versatile veggie into your meals. 

Cabbage Steaks
Serves: 4

1 small head green cabbage any dark, loose leaves removed
2 cloves garlic minced
1 tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
⅓ cup pumpkin seeds or pistachios 
½ lemon

Hummus Dijon Dressing
1/2 cup hummus 
1-2 Tbsp dijon mustard
1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
2-4 Tbsp of water

  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. Cut off the root end of the cabbage, then cut top to bottom into ~1-inch thick slices. Place on a lined baking sheet.
  3. Spray both sides of the cabbage with olive oil spray, then sprinkle each side with salt, pepper, garlic powder and red pepper flakes (if using). Roast the cabbage for 25-27 minutes, or until crispy at the edges and tender in the center.
  4. While the cabbage bakes, make the dressing by whisking together hummus, dijon and lemon juice. If the dressing needs thinning, add water 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached.
  5. Drizzle the roasted cabbage with dressing, sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley. Squeeze the lemon over the top, then finish with the pumpkin seeds/pistachios. Serve hot.
