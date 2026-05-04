Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home; Margarita must-haves from Total Wine
MILWAUKEE - Gregory Browning from Total Wine & More shares products to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Margarita Recipe
• 2 parts tequila
• 1 part agave nectar
• 1 part lime juice
• Optional splash of orange liqueur
Instructions
1. Add all ingredients to a shaker tin, add ice, and shake.
2. Add a splash of orange liqueur (optional).
3. Strain into a Margarita glass or a Double Old Fashioned glass filled with ice (salt rim optional).
4. Garnish with a lime wedge (optional).