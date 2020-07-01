Brothers Osborne rescheduled for 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage, tickets on sale now

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials announced on Wednesday, July 1 the rescheduled Brothers Osborne State Fair Main Stage concert for 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. This is despite the cancelation of the 2020 State Fair due to COVID-19.



The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.



Date: August 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: All track level tickets for Brothers Osborne will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the lower grandstand. Tickets will be $52, $47 and $42.



Tickets for Brothers Osborne and Chris Young with Sara Evans are on sale now at WIStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Friday, July 3. All Main Stage tickets include fair admission when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.



All previously purchased tickets for these shows are valid for the new 2021 show dates. Refunds for tickets are available. All refund requests must be initiated by July 27, 2020 to receive a refund, or tickets will automatically roll over to the 2021 State Fair Main Stage show date.