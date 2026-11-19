The Brief Brookfield Academy middle schoolers run businesses and hold elections in a classroom economy. Students use a custom currency called "Peschos" to rent lockers and bid on year-end prizes. The 25-year-old program teaches seventh and eighth graders finance, citizenship and history.



What does it take to manage money, run a business, and get elected? Middle school students at Brookfield Academy are getting a taste for it all without ever leaving the classroom.

Brookfield Academy Mini Economy (BAME)

What To Know:

"It’s like a sort of simulated economy," said eighth grader Jack Foley.

All the products and artwork in the gym are made by and sold by kids. It’s the culmination of months of planning and preparation and the cornerstone of Brookfield Academy Mini Economy, or "BAME" for short.

"You also have to try a lot – because the first time we made our bubble waffles, the first recipe wasn’t perfect. We had to tweak it a lot to find the perfect one," said Foley.

Foley and Henry Jubber are friends, but in BAME, their friendship took on a new dynamic as business partners.

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"They sold really well," said eighth grader Henry Jubber.

A hands-on experience

Big picture view:

BAME brings economics, personal finance and citizenship to life in the classroom. Students in seventh and eighth grade run businesses and even get elected.

"I ran for Vice President, and I was elected," said eighth grader Teagan Tomchek. "I was Vice President last year and got to run all the Senate meetings and stuff."

Tomchek gained a new appreciation for elected leaders after becoming one herself.

"Even when you see all the election ads on TV, I guess when I was younger, I didn’t understand what it meant," said Tomchek.

For the last 25 years, BAME has given middle schoolers hands-on experiences. They decide whether they should rent or buy their lockers at the start of the school year. Kids even negotiate contracts with teachers. BAME has its own currency – "Peschos" – and there’s accountability.

"When they elect people that make a promise, they have to see if they lived up to that promise. When they are talking about low taxes, how does that impact me? When they are talking about what the taxes are going to – how does that impact me as well?" said Shelly Sullivan.

Sullivan is Brookfield Academy’s head of middle school.

"You can tell students things, but when they actually get to experience it – and when we trust them to make decisions for themselves, there’s a lot of power in that," said Sullivan.

"Um, yeah – I feel like you have to budget. But I wasn’t as good as I was after," said eighth grader Eli Visor, when asked if he was good with money before BAME.

Visor said BAME gave him unexpected context.

"You can just make connections to like how things happened. It makes history much easier – I’ve never been a good history person so, it helps me make connections," said Visor.

And for others, it’s exposing them to careers that could be a perfect fit.

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"I thought banking would be a really great job for me because math was one of my strongest skills – and you use your strongest skills to help you make money," said eighth grader Caroline Jing.

Year-end auction

What To Know:

At the end of the year, the students collect their earnings and can bid on prizes at a school auction. But Sullivan said BAME’s goal isn’t to see who pockets the most Peschos.

"Your goal isn’t to be the richest. Your goal is to learn how to be a productive citizen. And you can get there by many different ways," said Sullivan.

There’s hope hard work and learning from mistakes in this simulation will pay off in big ways when students grow up.

"It teaches you how to be responsible with your money and what it’s like to work with other people and be in a society," said Jing.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.