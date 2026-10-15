Brewers to host NLCS Game 4 watch party inside American Family Field

The Brief A watch party for Game 4 of the NLCS will be held inside American Family Field. Tickets are $15 and include a $10 loaded food and beverage credit and a $1 MLB service fee. Limited seats with the best views of the scoreboard are available



The Milwaukee Brewers are inviting fans inside American Family Field on Thursday night, Oct. 15, for a NLCS Game 4 watch party.

The Game 4 NLCS watch party begins on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., followed by ballpark gates at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket information

What you can do:

Tickets are available now at brewers.com/Postseason. Tickets are $15 and include a $10 loaded food and beverage credit and a $1 MLB service fee.

All ticket proceeds support the Brewers Community Foundation. Tickets are required for entry, and purchases are limited to five per person.

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Parking is available for $10 per vehicle.

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Limited seating with prime scoreboard views is available. Additionally, fans will have access to select food and beverage stands, retail shopping, interactive activities, team mascots, and other Brewers entertainment.

Watch party information for Game 5, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.