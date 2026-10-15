Brewers to host NLCS Game 4 watch party inside American Family Field
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are inviting fans inside American Family Field on Thursday night, Oct. 15, for a NLCS Game 4 watch party.
The Game 4 NLCS watch party begins on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., followed by ballpark gates at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket information
What you can do:
Tickets are available now at brewers.com/Postseason. Tickets are $15 and include a $10 loaded food and beverage credit and a $1 MLB service fee.
All ticket proceeds support the Brewers Community Foundation. Tickets are required for entry, and purchases are limited to five per person.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Parking is available for $10 per vehicle.
Limited seating with prime scoreboard views is available. Additionally, fans will have access to select food and beverage stands, retail shopping, interactive activities, team mascots, and other Brewers entertainment.
Watch party information for Game 5, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.