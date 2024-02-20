Borderlands movie: First images, teaser drop for upcoming video game adaptation

article

The first images and teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Borderlands movie are finally here.

Based on the hit video game franchise, Borderlands features a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart.

What is Borderlands?

First released in 2009, Borderlands is a wildly popular action role-playing first-person shooter video game franchise set in a futuristic setting with space and western themes.

It was created and produced by Gearbox Software and published by 2k. The game itself is set on the planet Pandora in which the player is sent to fend against bandits and raiders.

The full trailer drops on Wednesday

According to IGN, the film is not canon to the video game series although aspects of the story will exist in the films.

Eli Roth known for various horror films like "Hostel," and "Thanksgiving," is the director.