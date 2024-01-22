Billy Joel to release 1st new single in decades: 'Turn the Lights Back On'

Billy Joel is back in the spotlight with new music.

The Piano Man officially announced the release of his first single in 17 years, "Turn the Lights Back On."

"It’s time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON," Joel wrote on Instagram Monday, adding that the new single will be available February 1. The song is currently available for pre-order now.

The song was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel.

"Turn the Lights Back On" is the singer-songwriter’s first new material since 2007, when he released the one-off single "All My Life."

The 74-year-old music icon initially alluded to the song on TikTok, following his debut on the platform.

Billy Joel remains one of the most influential artists of all time, selling over 160 million albums around the world and emerging as "the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the United States," according to his website.

He is currently touring across the world. He will perform at a sold-out concert in Japan on Wednesday and at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 9.

