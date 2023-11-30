Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour movie hits theaters this week: What to know

Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Renaissance World Tour" movie will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, though many theaters are showing the documentary starting Thursday.

Beyoncé – the most decorated artist in Grammy Awards history – posted the film trailer on Instagram at the end of her tour in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 1. She used the caption: "Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply," a lyric from her song "All Up in Your Mind."

Just like Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" movie, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement. Her last concert/documentary film, "Homecoming," aired on Netflix in 2019.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyoncé's film hits theaters the same week Swift announced a streaming date for her concert movie. Swift said on Instagram Monday that the "Eras Tour" film will be available to rent on Dec. 13 – her birthday.

Here’s what to know about Beyoncé's new concert documentary.

How much will ‘Renaissance’ movie tickets cost?

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

AMC said the film will run for a minimum of four weeks.

The movie will also open in Europe, Africa, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Canada and other countries. International tickets went on sale on Thursday.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyoncé premiered the film in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 and will premiere it again in London Nov 30.

Where can you buy tickets for Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ tour movie?

Tickets can be purchased at beyoncefilm.com, or through your local theater’s website.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Private party showings are also available in select theaters.

How much money did Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ tour make?

Beyoncé's 39-city "Renaissance" tour reportedly raked in $579 million. It was her ninth concert tour – and the highest grossing tour by any female artist in history. It was the seventh highest grossing concert overall in history, but as Entertainment Weekly pointed out, the sixth highest grossing tour in history from Guns N’ Roses was three years long and 158 shows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Beyoncé made $10.3 million per show. Elton John’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour – which ran for five years and 330 shows, averaged $2.8 million per performance.

The "Renaissance" movie’s opening weekend is expected to make $30-$40 million at the box office, significantly less than Swift’s "Eras" opening weekend, which earned roughly $95 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.