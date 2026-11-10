Best colleges: Which Wisconsin schools made the list?

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The Brief The University of Wisconsin, Madison and Marquette University were named two of the best colleges in the Midwest by Forbes. The top-ranked college in the Midwest is Northwestern University, while the top in the country is Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



Two Wisconsin colleges were named among the best in the Midwest by Forbes.

Which Wisconsin colleges were the highest ranked?

Big picture view:

The University of Wisconsin, Madison was named the seventh-best college in the Midwest by Forbes.

Nationally, the school was ranked at No. 53.

"The University of Wisconsin-Madison is a public research university with a lakeside campus in the state capital," Forbes wrote. "Undergraduates study across fields ranging from engineering, business and agriculture to the sciences, humanities and arts, with opportunities to participate in research throughout the university. Incoming students can also join one of more than 60 First-Year Interest Groups, small cohorts that take a cluster of courses together around themes ranging from AI and society to health, media and sustainability."

Marquette University also made the list.

Forbes named Marquette the 16th best college in the Midwest.

The school also placed at No. 118 in the national rankings.

"Marquette University is a private Jesuit research university in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the first coeducational Catholic university in the world," Forbes wrote. "Guided by its Jesuit mission, Marquette is known for its strengths in business, engineering, health sciences, communication and the liberal arts while emphasizing leadership, service and experiential learning."

By the numbers:

According to Forbes, the top five colleges in the Midwest are:

Northwestern University University of Chicago University of Michigan, Ann Arbor University of Notre Dame University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Dig deeper:

Forbes named Massachusetts Institute of Technology the top college in the nation.