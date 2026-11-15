Beloit house fire leaves 2 children dead, 1 adult injured
BELOIT - Two children were killed in a Beloit house fire early Sunday morning, Nov. 15. An adult was also injured.
Fire details
What we know:
According to the Beloit Fire Department, the fire was reported in an advanced stage with heavy smoke near Hinsdale and Strong avenues at around 3:47 a.m.
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Two children were found dead inside the home. An adult was also taken to a hospital.
The fire is still under investigation.
The Beloit Fire Department was assisted by the Beloit Police Department, the State Fire Marshal and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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The condition of the adult also remains unknown.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Beloit Fire Department.