Bay View Park drowning: Milwaukee County Sheriff seeks help identifying victim

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man that was found dead in Lake Michigan near Bay View Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 15. The man is described to be between 55 and 65 years old, with white and gray hair and a goatee. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man that was found dead in Lake Michigan near Bay View Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 15.

Bay View Park drowning

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called at around 9:42 a.m. on Saturday after a passerby on the Oak Leaf Trail reported a body in the water about 30 feet off the shore between South Shore Park and Bay View Park.

A water rescue was initiated, and an unknown man was recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after despite life-saving measures.

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the St. Francis Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Victim description

What we know:

The victim is described as an older white male, believed to be between 55 and 65 years old, with white and gray hair and goatee. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 219 pounds.

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He has a scar consistent with prior heart or cardiac surgery, had a catheter and may have a pacemaker.

He was found wearing a light blue Brewers t-shirt, dark blue Adidas pants with white stripes, black-and-white Nike running shoes and a dark green baseball cap.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.