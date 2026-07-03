Battling the summer slide; Festive Fourth of July activities from Mathnasium
MILWAUKEE - Angie Cramer from Mathnasium shares fun Fourth of July-themed activities that'll help keep math skills sharp!
Featured Activities
Sparkling Firework Art: Have kids fold paper and use paint or glitter to create symmetrical firework bursts when they press and open the paper.
Tally the Treats: Fill jars with red, white, and blue treats (like popcorn, berries, marshmallows) and have kids tally and total the items.
Super Stacking Challenge: Use red, white, and blue plastic cups for a stacking race. Kids estimate how many will stack to a certain height, then build and count.
Rocket Target Launch: Create numbered landing zones with chalk or paper plates. Launch paper rockets and add up points based on where they land.