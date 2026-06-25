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America 250 for $2.50; Simple crafts for a festive Fourth of July

By Fox6 Digital News Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Real Milwaukee
Published June 25, 2026 11:47 AM CDT
Published June 25, 2026 11:47 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Go all out for America's 250th birthday without breaking the bank! Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl, shares DIY decor that'll have your guests asking ‘where did you get that?’

America 250 for $2.50; Simple crafts for a festive Fourth of July
America 250 for $2.50; Simple crafts for a festive Fourth of July

America 250 for $2.50; Simple crafts for a festive Fourth of July

Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl, shares DIY decor that'll have your guests asking ‘where did you get that?’


Firework Napkin Rings
Materials:
Paper Towel or Toilet Tissue roll insert (cardboard in middle)
Aluminum Foil
Red, White, Blue Tinsel Garland
Scissors
Tape or Glue

Stars & Stripes Welcome Mat
Materials:
Blank doormat
White, Blue & Red art paint
Sponges cut into star shapes
Masking or Painters Tape (if you want stripes) 

Vintage Americana Table Runner or Table Cloth

Materials:
Painters Drop Cloth or Twin Bed sheet
White, Blue & Red art paint
Sponge Pieces
Painters Tape

Denim Vintage Star Napkins
Materials:         
Denim
Sponges cut into star shapes
White Art Paint 

Patriotic Hairspray T-Shirts
Materials:
T-Shirt 
White, Blue & Red Colored Hairspray   
Paper cut into star shapes

DIY Decorated Flip Flops:

Materials:         
Flip Flops
Patriotic Tinsel 
Hot Glue

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