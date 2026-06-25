America 250 for $2.50; Simple crafts for a festive Fourth of July

Go all out for America's 250th birthday without breaking the bank! Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl, shares DIY decor that'll have your guests asking ‘where did you get that?’



Firework Napkin Rings

Materials:

Paper Towel or Toilet Tissue roll insert (cardboard in middle)

Aluminum Foil

Red, White, Blue Tinsel Garland

Scissors

Tape or Glue

Stars & Stripes Welcome Mat

Materials:

Blank doormat

White, Blue & Red art paint

Sponges cut into star shapes

Masking or Painters Tape (if you want stripes)

Vintage Americana Table Runner or Table Cloth

Materials:

Painters Drop Cloth or Twin Bed sheet

White, Blue & Red art paint

Sponge Pieces

Painters Tape

Denim Vintage Star Napkins

Materials:

Denim

Sponges cut into star shapes

White Art Paint

Patriotic Hairspray T-Shirts

Materials:

T-Shirt

White, Blue & Red Colored Hairspray

Paper cut into star shapes

DIY Decorated Flip Flops:

Materials:

Flip Flops

Patriotic Tinsel

Hot Glue