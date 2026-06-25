America 250 for $2.50; Simple crafts for a festive Fourth of July
MILWAUKEE - Go all out for America's 250th birthday without breaking the bank! Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl, shares DIY decor that'll have your guests asking ‘where did you get that?’
Firework Napkin Rings
Materials:
Paper Towel or Toilet Tissue roll insert (cardboard in middle)
Aluminum Foil
Red, White, Blue Tinsel Garland
Scissors
Tape or Glue
Stars & Stripes Welcome Mat
Materials:
Blank doormat
White, Blue & Red art paint
Sponges cut into star shapes
Masking or Painters Tape (if you want stripes)
Vintage Americana Table Runner or Table Cloth
Materials:
Painters Drop Cloth or Twin Bed sheet
White, Blue & Red art paint
Sponge Pieces
Painters Tape
Denim Vintage Star Napkins
Materials:
Denim
Sponges cut into star shapes
White Art Paint
Patriotic Hairspray T-Shirts
Materials:
T-Shirt
White, Blue & Red Colored Hairspray
Paper cut into star shapes
DIY Decorated Flip Flops:
Materials:
Flip Flops
Patriotic Tinsel
Hot Glue