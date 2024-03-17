AMC to show NBC broadcasts of Paris Olympics this summer

article

Dozens of AMC theaters across the country this summer will show NBC broadcasts of some Paris Olympic events.

The move marks AMC’s latest foray into alternate content, where the theater operator recently saw major success with Taylor Swift and Beyonce’s concert films.

AMC’s chief executive has talked about looking to alternate content as a way to sell more tickets and to fill more movie theaters in recent earnings calls, saying sports is "an enormous opportunity for the movie theater industry," according to FOXBusiness .

AMC has streamed other sporting events, including those of WWE and UFC.

RELATED: The Barbie movie is going on tour: See it outdoors in concert this summer

This summer, roughly 160 AMC theaters across the country will get portions of NBC’s live daytime coverage of the Olympics over a roughly two-week span.

Showings will start on July 27, the day after the opening ceremony, and end on Aug. 11.

AMC moviegoers will also begin seeing a promotional trailer for NBC’s coverage during their movie previews.

Tickets will be announced at a later date and be available through AMC and Fandango.

NBC has previously announced Peacock will otherwise be the primary platform for its coverage of the Olympic games.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOXBusiness contributed.