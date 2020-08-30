Air Force: 2 Russian aircraft performed 'unsafe' intercept of US bomber

Two Russian aircraft performed an “unsafe, unprofessional” intercept of a US Air Force B-52 bomber over the Black Sea on August 28, according to a US Air Force statement.

The US aircraft was “conducting routine operations” over international waters when two Russian pilots crossed within “100 feet of the nose of the B-52 multiple times,” causing turbulence and restricting the US aircraft’s ability to maneuver, the statement read.

The air force said US pilots were “exercising our freedom of navigation and overflight” when the incident occurred.

Video credit: Staff Sgt James Cason / US Air Force via Storyful