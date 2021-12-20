6.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off California's North Coast

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Monday off the coast of northern California.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported shortly after noon Monday about 24 miles off the coast of Petrolia



It was recorded at a depth of about 5.7 miles.



RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover



USGS recorded at least 14 other quakes within a few hours ranging from 2.0-magnitude to 4.0-magnitude.

According to the National Weather Services' Tsunami Warning Center, there is no threat of tsunami stemming from the quake. According to Dr. Lucy Jones, that's because of the quake's location, along the Mendocino Fracture Zone. "The Mendocino Fracture Zone is the southern boundary between the Juan de Fuca Plate and the Pacific Plate," Dr. Jones tweeted. That fault, Dr. Jones continues is what's called a transform fault, meaning motion between the two plates is horizontal, not vertical. Because of that, very little water is displaced, leading to no tsunami warning.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



RELATED: Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.