Enjoy a hands-on history lesson Sunday at Pioneer Farm Machinery Club for their 40th Annual Pioneer Farm Days in Oak Creek until 5 p.m.

The event will showcase life in rural America from days gone by. The show brings to life the old-time machines and jobs found on the farm years ago.

Huge steam tractors powering a real sawmill as logs are sawn into lumber, blacksmithing and old farm engines doing a myriad of other tasks are just a few of the working displays to be seen.