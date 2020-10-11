40th annual Pioneer Farm Days in Oak Creek
For 40 years the Pioneer Farm Machinery Club of Oak Creek has been putting on its annual show of vintage farm tractors, engines, and machinery.
The event will showcase life in rural America from days gone by at Pioneer Farm Machinery Club for their 40th Annual Pioneer Farm Days in Oak Creek until 5 p.m.
The event will showcase life in rural America from days gone by. The show brings to life the old-time machines and jobs found on the farm years ago.
Huge steam tractors powering a real sawmill as logs are sawn into lumber, blacksmithing and old farm engines doing a myriad of other tasks are just a few of the working displays to be seen.
Guests can see old time machines to understand what life was like in rural America in the past.
Home and garden tractors and lawnmowers from the 1930s are on display too.
