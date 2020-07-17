40K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 833 deaths, 31K+ recovered, 712K+ negative

MADISON -- The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 800 Friday, July 17, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said -- reporting 880 more positive cases for a total of 40,507.



Two more deaths were reported Friday, for a total of 833.



Of the positive cases, 4,031 have required hospitalization (10%).



DHS officials said 31,258 people have recovered (77.2%) for a total of 8,411 active cases.



According to the DHS, 712,197 people have tested negative for COVID-19. More than 752,000 people have been tested in Wisconsin.



Milwaukee County's coronavirus dashboard showed 15,426 positive cases as of Friday afternoon, along with 365 deaths.









