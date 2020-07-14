38,104 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 827 deaths, 28K+ recovered

MADISON -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 38,104 on Tuesday, July 14. There have been 827 deaths statewide. More than 673,000 people have tested negative for the virus.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a record 964 new cases were confirmed -- up 38 from the previous daily record of 926 confirmed cases set on July 11. It is the fourth day in the past week that a new record number of confirmed cases was reported.



The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 14,478 cases and 360 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 402 deaths in the county.



The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 28,670 — or about 77% of total cases.















Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19



CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.



CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.







Helpful phone numbers





About COVID-19 (from the CDC)



Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

