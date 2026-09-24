$361,561 winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A Wisconsin Lottery player won a massive $361,561 Fast Play Progressive Jackpot.
Lucky winner
The Details:
The lucky winner purchased the Fast Play Platinum Payout ticket at the Kwik Trip on Oconomowoc Parkway in Oconomowoc.
Because they purchased a $10 Fast Play ticket, the player claimed 100% of the rapidly growing Progressive Jackpot.
This historic win represents the fourth-largest Fast Play Progressive Jackpot in Wisconsin Lottery history since the games launched in 2023.
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About Fast Play Progressive
By the numbers:
Fast Play Progressive Jackpots can be won immediately upon purchasing a ticket.
The amount of the Progressive Jackpot won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player – $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%.
Players face 1-in-240,000 odds to win the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Lottery.