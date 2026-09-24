$361,561 winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in Oconomowoc

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The Brief A Wisconsin Lottery player won a $361,561 Fast Play Progressive Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip in Oconomowoc. The Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won as soon as the person buys the ticket.



A Wisconsin Lottery player won a massive $361,561 Fast Play Progressive Jackpot.

Lucky winner

The Details:

The lucky winner purchased the Fast Play Platinum Payout ticket at the Kwik Trip on Oconomowoc Parkway in Oconomowoc.

Because they purchased a $10 Fast Play ticket, the player claimed 100% of the rapidly growing Progressive Jackpot.

This historic win represents the fourth-largest Fast Play Progressive Jackpot in Wisconsin Lottery history since the games launched in 2023.

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About Fast Play Progressive

By the numbers:

Fast Play Progressive Jackpots can be won immediately upon purchasing a ticket.

The amount of the Progressive Jackpot won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player – $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%.

Players face 1-in-240,000 odds to win the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot.