34,061 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 813 deaths, 26K+ recovered

MADISON -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 34,061 on Thursday, July 9. There have been 813 deaths statewide. More than 623,000 people have tested negative for the virus.



The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 13,096 cases and 358 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 398 deaths in the county.



The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 26,792 — or about 79% of total cases.















Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

