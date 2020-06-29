28K+ tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 779 deaths, 22K+ recovered, 527K+ negative

MILWAUKEE -- The number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 28,108 Monday, June 29, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. There have been 779 deaths in the state.



DHS officials said of the positive cases, 3,407 have required hospitalization. More than 527,359 people have tested negative for COVID-19.







Milwaukee County's coronavirus dashboard showed 11,232 positive cases in the county as of Monday afternoon, and 354 deaths.



The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 22,217 — or about 79% of total cases.













