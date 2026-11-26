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The Brief Applications for the 2027 black bear and spring turkey hunting seasons are due by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 The drawing for 2027 black bear harvest authorizations will occur in February. Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system.



The application deadline for Wisconsin's 2027 black bear and turkey spring hunting seasons is approaching, and the state Department of Natural Resources has a number of reminders for hunters.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points for future drawings, or edit an existing application, through Go Wild or an authorized license agent up until the deadline.

Black Bear Harvest Authorizations

The Details:

The 2027 black bear harvest authorization drawing is set for February. Applicants selected in the drawing will be notified by email or postcard, based on the preference they chose when applying, and may purchase their 2027 Class A bear license starting in March 2027.

Applicants may also check their status online through their Go Wild customer account in mid-February.

State law requires bear permit applicants to apply at least once every three consecutive years to keep their preference points, according to the DNR. If they do not, all accumulated points are lost. Once an applicant is selected in the drawing, their points reset to zero—even if they choose not to buy the license.

According to the DNR, more than 34,500 hunters applied for 15,245 available bear licenses, and nearly 106,000 others bought preference points for future drawings—pushing total applications to a record high of more than 140,000.

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The 2027 black bear season structure is as follows:

Zone A, B and D:

Sept. 8 to 14: with the aid of dogs only, no other methods

Sept. 15 to Oct. 5: with the aid of bait, aid of dogs, all other legal methods

Oct. 6 to 12: with aid of bait, all other methods not using dogs

Zone C, E and F:

Sept. 8 to Oct. 12 with aid of bait and all legal methods not using dogs

For more information on bear hunting in Wisconsin, including a detailed summary of last year's bear license lottery and wait times for each management zone, visit the DNR's Bear Hunting webpage.

Turkey Harvest Authorizations

The Details:

Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system. Applicants can select up to two preferred combinations of hunting zones and time periods. For a third option, they may pick one zone where they are willing to accept a harvest authorization for any time period.

The second and third choices are optional, though applicants are encouraged to include them to boost their chances of drawing a harvest authorization. Hunters who want to earn a preference point for future drawings should skip the third choice. The spring harvest authorization drawing takes place in late December. Once results are finalized, selected applicants will be notified by email or postcard, based on the preference they chose when applying.

Applicants may check their status online through their Go Wild customer account.

Applicants who are not selected will receive a preference point to improve their odds of drawing a harvest authorization next spring. Winners can purchase their 2027 spring turkey license, permit and stamp starting in March 2027.

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Any harvest authorizations not awarded in the drawing will be available for purchase as bonus harvest authorizations. Bonus harvest authorizations will cost $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

The 2027 spring turkey season structure is as follows:

Youth Hunt – April 17 to 18

Period A – April 21 to 27

Period B – April 28 to May 4

Period C – May 5 to May 11

Period D – May 12 to 18

Period E – May 19 to 25

Period F – May 26 to June 1

All turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license and a wild turkey stamp when they acquire their spring turkey harvest authorization. A 2027 spring turkey license is $15 for Wisconsin residents and $65 for nonresidents. The 2027 wild turkey stamp is $5.25.

The DNR's Turkey Hunting webpage contains more information on turkey hunting in Wisconsin.