During the pandemic more and more people have been utilizing their own yards in different ways, but if you need some help with landscaping you may want to check out this weekend’s MBA Home and Remodeling Show.

Brian is at the State Fair Expo Center with one of the landscapers that can improve your investment through creative landscape designs, plantings, and maintenance.

About MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show (website)

Whether you’re planning to build your dream home from the ground up or turn your current house into your forever home, the 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is the premier destination for anyone looking to build or update their home.





The MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is your one-stop shop for the latest product innovations, smart home technologies, and design trends in the home building and remodeling industries!



Held at the conveniently located Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, the 2022 Show will connect you to the area’s leading builders, remodelers, and design professionals. You will have the opportunity to interact directly with experts and receive helpful advice to turn your dream home or home improvement project into a reality.



This show provides the perfect atmosphere to interact, learn, and enjoy. MBA member building and design experts will share their expertise on a variety of subjects including smart home integration, the home building process, and leading-edge home design trends.