2020 Wisconsin State Fair is canceled; here's where you can snag cream puffs this year

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials and the Wisconsin Bakers Association announced Tuesday, June 23, that cream puffs will be available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations throughout the state during the original State Fair dates, August 6 -16.



The news is part of the Wisconsin State Fair’s launch of the State Fair Necessities, bringing fair favorites to fair-goers. While the fair cannot gather in 2020 due to COVID-19, its CEO said the offering of the fair's staples remains important.



“At the core of our State Fair mission, we are built upon celebrating everything Wisconsin is so proud to showcase,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We will kick off the State Fair Necessities with the iconic signature food of the Wisconsin State Fair, the Original Cream Puff, as we just couldn’t imagine a year without them.”



The following events will be hosted as a part of the State Fair Necessities.



Curbside Cream Puffs presented by Sentry Foods





Traveling Cream Puffs presented by Festival Foods





Corporate Cream Puffs and Deliveries presented by Bank Five Nine





Virtual Cream Puff 5K benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation



Advertisement



There are more State Fair Necessities to be announced in the coming weeks.