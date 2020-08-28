2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Friday, Aug. 28. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 15th Place and Greenfield Avenue. Police say the victim, a 44-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Shooting near 15th Place and Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee

The second shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 20th and Hadley. Police say the victim, a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.