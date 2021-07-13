2 law enforcement officers shot outside Baltimore shopping center; suspect dead

Two law-enforcement officers were taken to a local hospital after being shot outside a Baltimore shopping center on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County police.

According to police officials, the officers injuries are not life threatening. The suspect they exchanged gunfire with has died, police say.

A suspect was also taken to a local hospital.

Police have established a staging area near the Security Square Mall.

