Expand / Collapse search

2 fans suing Universal for $5M

By
Published 
Updated 11:15AM
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fans sue Universal for $5M

Gino joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop.

They dropped a few bucks to see a movie on Amazon Prime – but now two fans are suing Universal Pictures for $5 million. Plus, an accident-prone James Bond? Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop. 

Supernola Crunchy Clusters
article

Supernola Crunchy Clusters

Brian Kramp is at Supernola, where they make snacks that are stress-busting, energizing and delicious.

New year, new dating attitude: 2022 dating tips
article

New year, new dating attitude: 2022 dating tips

Local professional matchmaker Camille Kostin from It’s Just Lunch Milwaukee joins Real Milwaukee with dating tips for 2022.