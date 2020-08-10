Ideas for parents to consider when trying to get kids to wear masks

We all know kids do not always do what they are told. With a statewide mask mandate now in effect in Wisconsin for anyone 5 years old and older, parents may be struggling with how to make sure their kids comply. Dr. Kevin Dahlman, Medical Director of Aurora Children's Health, joined FOX6 WakeUp with some ideas to consider.

Frequently asked questions

Should all kids wear masks?

Kids under 2 should not wear a mask. All other children should wear masks. It keeps themselves and the people around them safe from spreading and contracting the virus.

How do I get my kid to wear a mask?

For younger kids, explain to them why people are wearing masks. Give them time to ask questions and get interested in why it`s important to them and others. Children are smart, so if we take the time to break things down for them, especially with visuals, they`ll understand what you`re trying to teach them.

My kid still won`t wear a mask. What do I do then?

If you`re still struggling, make it something they can have fun with. Make masks together, decorate them, or get one with a cool design or their favorite team or superhero. And as always, do what you preach. If you wear a mask, then it`s more likely your child will follow your actions and wear one, too.

