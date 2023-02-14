Impactful snow Thursday; totals up in the air

There's still a lot of uncertainty with the Thursday, Feb. 16 forecast, but the general pattern gives us impactful snow throughout the day.

From model run to model run, the consistent pattern is a sharp cutoff of totals for areas to the northwest with areas to the southeast getting the highest amounts.

Heaviest snow is totally dependent on low track Thursday, Feb. 16

The low track is the big variable that is showing huge shifts in totals. It is favorable to have 4 inches or more in southeast Wisconsin, but it's still a big toss-up on where the heaviest snow sets up. Giving an exact-totals forecast at this time just wouldn't be very accurate.

Low Track 1 keeps higher totals north while Low Track 2 would put just about all of southeastern Wisconsin in the sweet spot

SkyVision Plus for Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16 has our heaviest snow arriving in the region

What seems the most likely is the timing of the heaviest snow. By Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16 we'll have our best shot at heavy and accumulating snowfall. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough at this time to get some decent snow as long as we don't see a southern or drastic northern shift.