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You're invited! 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party

By Fox6 Digital News Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Real Milwaukee
Published September 8, 2026 11:44 AM CDT
Published September 8, 2026 11:44 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Emilie Williamson from Pick 'n Save and Metro Market and Chris Corkery, Metro Market Tastemaker and Founder/CEO of Hundred Acre, share details on the 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party on Saturday at Metro Market Shorewood.

Cookbook Launch Party
Tastemakers - Local & World Renowned Chefs - Metro Market

You're invited! 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party
You're invited! 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party

You're invited! 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party

The 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party is Saturday from noon-3 p.m. at Metro Market Shorewood



Hundred Acre Basil-Lemon Roasted Chicken with Green Goddess Fall Salad
Serves: 8 

Ingredients

  • Hundred Acre Lemon Basil Vinaigrette - 1 bottle (12 oz.)
  • Hundred Acre Green Goddess Dressing - 1 bottle (12 oz.)
  • Hundred Acre Salad Blend - 3 containers (4.5 oz. each)
  • 4 lbs. bone-in, skin-on chicken legs and thighs
  • 2 pounds of carrots
  • 2 Honey Crisp apples
  • Toasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Marinate the chicken in Hundred Acre Basil Lemon Vinaigrette for 1 hour.
  2. Preheat the oven to 450°F.
  3. Wash carrots. Do not peel. Cut carrots into 2 inch pieces. Place carrots in a rimmed baking sheet.
  4. Place the marinated chicken on top of carrots in same rimmed baking sheet and season lightly with salt and pepper. Arrange the chicken skin-side up. Pour the remaining Hundred Acre Basil-Lemon Vinaigrette over the chicken and carrots
  5. Roast for 25–30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. The outside should be beautifully golden brown.
  6. Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for 5–10 minutes.
  7. Core and cut honey crisp apples into half moons
  8. Toss the Hundred Acre Salad Blend, Roasted Carrots, and Honey Crisp Apple with Hundred Acre Green Goddess Dressing. Finish with a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  9. Place chicken on top of salad and finish with heavy sprinkle of toasted pumpkin seeds

*Pro Tips 

  • Cut carrots on a bias for an extra rustic fresh look
  • Roast pumpkin seeds on a dry skillet, tossing over medium heat for extra crispy crunch
  • Toss apples in fresh squeezed lemon juice to keep from browning and add extra flavor brightness
Real MilwaukeeFood