You're invited! 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party
MILWAUKEE - Emilie Williamson from Pick 'n Save and Metro Market and Chris Corkery, Metro Market Tastemaker and Founder/CEO of Hundred Acre, share details on the 'Who's Coming to Dinner?' cookbook launch party on Saturday at Metro Market Shorewood.
Cookbook Launch Party
Tastemakers - Local & World Renowned Chefs - Metro Market
Hundred Acre Basil-Lemon Roasted Chicken with Green Goddess Fall Salad
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- Hundred Acre Lemon Basil Vinaigrette - 1 bottle (12 oz.)
- Hundred Acre Green Goddess Dressing - 1 bottle (12 oz.)
- Hundred Acre Salad Blend - 3 containers (4.5 oz. each)
- 4 lbs. bone-in, skin-on chicken legs and thighs
- 2 pounds of carrots
- 2 Honey Crisp apples
- Toasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Marinate the chicken in Hundred Acre Basil Lemon Vinaigrette for 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 450°F.
- Wash carrots. Do not peel. Cut carrots into 2 inch pieces. Place carrots in a rimmed baking sheet.
- Place the marinated chicken on top of carrots in same rimmed baking sheet and season lightly with salt and pepper. Arrange the chicken skin-side up. Pour the remaining Hundred Acre Basil-Lemon Vinaigrette over the chicken and carrots
- Roast for 25–30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. The outside should be beautifully golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for 5–10 minutes.
- Core and cut honey crisp apples into half moons
- Toss the Hundred Acre Salad Blend, Roasted Carrots, and Honey Crisp Apple with Hundred Acre Green Goddess Dressing. Finish with a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Place chicken on top of salad and finish with heavy sprinkle of toasted pumpkin seeds
*Pro Tips
- Cut carrots on a bias for an extra rustic fresh look
- Roast pumpkin seeds on a dry skillet, tossing over medium heat for extra crispy crunch
- Toss apples in fresh squeezed lemon juice to keep from browning and add extra flavor brightness